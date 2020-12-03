New Madrid Co. Health Dept. to hold mask mandate meeting

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Health Department has scheduled a meeting to discuss if a countywide mask mandate should be put in place.
The meeting will be held at the New Madrid Community Building in New Madrid at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3.
Leaders from across the county and residents will be discussing if face masks should be legally required and how a mandate would be enforced.
Currently, New Madrid County has the highest total positivity rate in Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.