Man arrested, woman wanted for questioning in western Ky. murder, arson investigation

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested and a woman is wanted for questioning in connection to a murder and arson investigation from September.
Jonathan R. McCoy, 42, of Cadiz, Ky., was arrested on Thursday, December 3 and charged with kidnapping (victim death), murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.
Detectives are searching for Keisha D. Stewart, 29, of Cadiz, Ky. She is wanted for questioning in the investigation and may be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville area.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
The investigation into what detectives called the brutal murder of Thelma N. Barnett, commonly known as Mrs. Ilene, began on September 16.
KSP detectives say Barnett was killed and her home on Will Jackson Road was set on fire.
