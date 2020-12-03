Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 39 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 3.
The newly reported cases include:
- Female - one under 10, three teens, six in their 20s, four in their 30s, five in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in her 70s
- Male - one under 10, two teens, two in their 20s, one in his 40s, six in their 50s, two in their 60s and three in their 70s
The health department reported a total of 417 active cases being managed in the county. As of Thursday, there have been a total of 2,865 cases, including 32 related deaths and a total of 2,416 people released from isolation.
