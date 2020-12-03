Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Health officials tested 131 individuals at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event in Cairo, Ill. on Saturday, Nov. 28. (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Marsha Heller | December 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 10:01 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,757 new COVID-19 cases and 238 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 5,764 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,190 patients are in the ICU and 714 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 12.5 percent.

A total of 748,603 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12,639 deaths.

Currently, 10,699,586 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

