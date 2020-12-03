Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,757 new COVID-19 cases and 238 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 5,764 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,190 patients are in the ICU and 714 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 12.5 percent.
A total of 748,603 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12,639 deaths.
Currently, 10,699,586 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
