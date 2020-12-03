Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:15 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
As of Monday, 2,758 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Missouri. Of these patients, 659 are in the ICU and 376 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 20.4 percent.
A total of 309,368 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 4,102 deaths.
Currently, 309,368 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Thursday morning and included data reported through Tuesday. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
