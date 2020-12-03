Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 3,601 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 1,768 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 427 are in the ICU and 234 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.62 percent.
A total of 186,765 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,980 deaths and 28,468 recoveries.
Currently, 2,830,995 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
