First Alert Thursday Outlook

A chilly, dreary Thursday underway as a weak weather system moves west to east through the lower Mississippi Valley. Patchy light rain continues to stream north, and may be mixed at times with some wet snow or sleet pellets due to cold, dry surface air. The bulk of the rain should be winding down from west to east this afternoon and evening, although a few light showers or sprinkles could continue into the overnight hours. Tomorrow looks to begin with cloudy, chilly conditions but hopefully we’ll see clouds begin to clear out from west to east by afternoon, though that’s a tough forecast this time of year.