First Alert Thursday Afternoon Outlook

A weak trough of low pressure moving through the Mississippi Valley today is moving quickly off to the east at mid-afternoon, so we are already drying out. However, clouds and sprinkles could linger this evening and overnight…as we won’t really start to ‘clear out’ until later tomorrow. With lots of moisture and light winds overnight….some light fog could develop…which could linger into Friday morning. Lows tonight should be mostly in the low to mid 30s…with highs on Friday about 45 to 50.