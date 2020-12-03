First Alert: Rain, sleet, snow all possible this morning

(KFVS) - Drivers could encounter a wintry mix this morning.
Rain will push into the Heartland and it could be combined with snow and sleet.
The wintry mix is not expected to impact driving, but some elevated and grassy surfaces could get a dusting of snow in our western counties.
Wake-up temps will range in the 30s to mid and upper 20s.
Precipitation will quickly turn to just rain during the late morning hours and last throughout the day.
Highs this afternoon will be in the low-to-mid 40s.
Cool temps in the 40s will stick around for the next five days.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.