Egyptian Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 34 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 18 new cases, Gallatin County has nine new cases, and White County has seven new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,284 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 721 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 240 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.