Egyptian Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19
(Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | December 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 5:00 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 34 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 18 new cases, Gallatin County has nine new cases, and White County has seven new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,284 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 721 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 240 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

