Clouds will hang around for a good bit of your Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Scattered light rain showers continue to move across parts of the Heartland this evening. This activity will begin to move out of the area as the storm system lifts north east. Clouds will hang around most of the night and there could be a few isolated sprinkles overnight. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s far north to the upper 30s far south.