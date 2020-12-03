Clouds will hang around for a good bit of your Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Scattered light rain showers continue to move across parts of the Heartland this evening. This activity will begin to move out of the area as the storm system lifts north east. Clouds will hang around most of the night and there could be a few isolated sprinkles overnight. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s far north to the upper 30s far south.
Friday will be mostly cloudy to start off but skies will clear from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Areas west of the Mississippi will likely see sun before the day ends while much of western Kentucky will stay cloudy until the evening hours. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 40s.
This weekend looks cool but dry. We will be watching a system that could impact the area late Sunday but the available moisture looks very low at this time. Highs over the weekend will reach the middle to upper 40s in most areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.