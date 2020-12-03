Child sex offender arrested for presence within a school zone, drug possession

Child sex offender arrested for presence within a school zone, drug possession
Donald L Singleton, 43 of Logan Illinois (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Smith | December 3, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:22 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Donald L Singleton, of Logan Illinois, was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A day care center outside of West Frankfort called for an ambulance.

When deputies arrived, they found Singleton and his car outside the facility.

He was arrested for being a sex offender in a school zone.

Police found methamphetamine in Singleton’s possession.

Singleton is being held in the Franklin County jail awaiting bail and formal charges.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.