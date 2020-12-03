Child sex offender arrested for presence within a school zone, drug possession

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Donald L Singleton, of Logan Illinois, was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A day care center outside of West Frankfort called for an ambulance.
When deputies arrived, they found Singleton and his car outside the facility.
He was arrested for being a sex offender in a school zone.
Police found methamphetamine in Singleton’s possession.
Singleton is being held in the Franklin County jail awaiting bail and formal charges.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.