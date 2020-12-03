Cape Girardeau welcomes new K-9 officer

Freedom and his K9 handler, Ptlm. Steiner (Source: Jamie Holcomb Photography)
By Ashley Smith | December 3, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 6:11 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer, Freedom.

Freedom and his human partner, Ptlm. Steiner, finished their eight week training program and are working the streets.

Freedom is trained in tracking, narcotics detection, building searches, article and area searches, and handler protection.

A private donation covered the entire cost of Freedom.

Freedom is the fourth K-9 officer in the department.

Back in July, the department had an unexpected departure of K-9 Dallas, who was diagnosed with an acute, non-compressive nucleus pulposus extrusion.

