Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 103 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 103 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. on Thursday, December 3. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | December 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 4:21 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Thursday, December 3.

The newly reported deaths include:

  • 50-59 years - 1 individual
  • 60-69 years - 2 individuals
  • 70-79 years - 1 individual
  • 80-89 years - 3 individuals
  • 90-99 years - 1 individual

With 103 new cases, the total number of cases in the county was at 5,972 with 4,473 resolved and 78 total deaths.

As of Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate was at 22.3 percent. Cape Girardeau County remains at Category 1: Extreme Risk.

In long-term care facilities in the county, the total number of cases is 431 with 326 resolved and 48 deaths.

12/3 at 3 PM: We are sad to announce 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported today. Our thoughts and prayers are...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Thursday, December 3, 2020

You can also see the health center’s weekly overview from the week of Dec. 2 below.

November 26th - December 2nd Weekly Overview: Cases: Our 14-day rolling average and positivity rate decreased...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.