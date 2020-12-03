Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 103 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Thursday, December 3.
The newly reported deaths include:
- 50-59 years - 1 individual
- 60-69 years - 2 individuals
- 70-79 years - 1 individual
- 80-89 years - 3 individuals
- 90-99 years - 1 individual
With 103 new cases, the total number of cases in the county was at 5,972 with 4,473 resolved and 78 total deaths.
As of Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate was at 22.3 percent. Cape Girardeau County remains at Category 1: Extreme Risk.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the total number of cases is 431 with 326 resolved and 48 deaths.
You can also see the health center’s weekly overview from the week of Dec. 2 below.
