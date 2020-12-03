Bingo World in Cape Girardeau to temporarily close due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bingo World will temporarily close due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the area.
The regularly scheduled bingo will be held on Saturday, December 5 and then bingo operations will be suspended starting on Sunday, Dec. 6. Notre Dame Regional High School Bingo decided to suspend its regularly scheduled bingos until February 3, 2021.
They said they will reevaluate the decision 48 hours before their next regularly scheduled bingos on February 3 and 6.
They said the safety of their volunteers and the communities they serve is important to them and they are grateful for the community’s understanding.
