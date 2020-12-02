Wintry precipitation possible early Thursday

Today will be the pick day if you like it sunny and milder. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures today will top out in the lower 50s for much of the area. Wintry precipitation is possible by the early morning hours on Thursday. This will impact mainly our far western counties in southeast Missouri. A quick dusting on elevated surfaces possible, but accumulation on roadways does not look likely. By the mid morning, any wintry precipitation will change to light scattered rainfall for the rest of the day.