What you need to know Dec. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 2.
Bundle-up for a cold morning.
Frigid subfreezing temperatures are widespread throughout the Heartland.
Northern areas from Perryville to Mt. Vernon will be in the teens and the rest of the area will be in the low 20s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps heading back towards the average range.
Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Clouds will increase tonight along with rain chances by Thursday morning.
Cooler temps in some areas could allow showers to change over to sleet and wet snowflakes.
Accumulation is unlikely, but a light dusting on grassy areas can’t be ruled out.
No travel impacts are expected.
Morning temps will be in the low 30s and gradually warm into the low 40s in the afternoon.
Another small chance for a wintry mix is possible early Friday morning.
Showers continue on Friday with a small chance on Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry.
- Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they’ve won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain.
- The CDC is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19.
- The Van Buren School District will now be able to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for all students and staff.
- More than 3,000 Kentucky restaurant owners and service industry employees signed a petition that says no matter what happens, they will reopen at 50 percent capacity Dec. 14.
- Attorney General William Barr declared Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election, disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims.
- A Chinese spacecraft has collected its first samples of lunar rocks which will be sent back to Earth.
- An East Tennessee baby made history after being born from a 27-year-old embryo.
- Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.
- New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert — though it’s no longer the only place where a strange structure has come and gone.
