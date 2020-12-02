S7HD reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The Southern Seven Health Department reported four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region on Wednesday. (Source: S7HD)
By Jessica Ladd | December 2, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 5:13 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region on Wednesday.

The individuals were a male in his 60s in Alexander County, a female in her 60s from Alexander County, a male in his 80s from Hardin County and a female in her 80s from Massac County.

There have now been 38 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.

S7HD also reported 72 more COVID-19 cases.

S7HD reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 2. (Source: S7HD)

