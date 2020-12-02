S7HD reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region on Wednesday.
The individuals were a male in his 60s in Alexander County, a female in her 60s from Alexander County, a male in his 80s from Hardin County and a female in her 80s from Massac County.
There have now been 38 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
S7HD also reported 72 more COVID-19 cases.
