Rain snow mix possible for parts of the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A disturbance is moving towards the Heartland and with cold air in place, we could be dealing with a wintry mix across parts of the Heartland by morning. Clouds will continue to increase across the area this evening and this will keep temperatures from falling as low as they have the past two nights. A we approach midnight some light showers could be entering our far southwestern counties. During the predawn hours a mix of rain and snow will develop across our western counties. There is a chance our far western counties could pick up a dusting of snow mainly on elevated surface. At this time this does not appears as it will impact traffic late tonight or early tomorrow. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s northeast to middle 30s southwest.