Poplar Bluff man charged with murder; police searching for second person of interest considered armed and dangerous

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christopher “Jantzen” Gilmore, of Poplar Bluff, will be charged with murder, assault, armed criminal action, robbery and burglary, pending filing.
Police are searching for Stacy Gipson, of Poplar Bluff, a second suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous.
On December 1st, around 10:32 p.m., Officers of the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Begley Street, in regards to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Kevin Sanders, of Poplar Bluff, and Adriana Lundy, of Poplar Bluff, with bullet wounds.
Both Sanders and Lundy were transported to a local health care facility, where Sanders later died.
Lundy’s injuries are serious, but not life threatening.
During the investigation, two persons of interest were developed.
Gilmore and Gipson were sought in connection with the incident.
Gilmore was later located and taken into custody.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is currently attempting to locate Gipson.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
