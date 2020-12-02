Paducah changes holiday events to follow COVID-19 guidelines

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Holiday events all over the country are being modified this year to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The holiday events in Paducah, Kentucky are no exception.
The annual Candy Cane Hunt sponsored by Banterra has been modified so that each family can hold a smaller-scale hunt at home.
While supplies last on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., families can pick up a Candy Cane Hunt at Home event kit at Shelter 16 in Noble Park.
This will be a drive-through process for each family to pick up a bag of candy canes, a packet of hot chocolate, Christmas-themed party favors, and a coloring sheet with crayons for the annual coloring contest with Yeiser Art Center.
To enter the Yeiser Art Center Coloring Contest, e-mail a picture of the completed sheet to Yeiser at submissions@theyeiser.org by Saturday, December 12.
This year’s design for the coloring sheet is by artist, Shaun Weeks.
The 2020 City of Paducah Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 5.
This year, it will have a different format.
The Parks & Recreation Department is organizing a reverse parade or an inverted parade.
The floats will be stationary and parade attendees will drive by to enjoy them.
The Christmas in the Trees Parade of Floats at Noble Park will be December 5 from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m.
Attendees will enter the park at the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, continue along the Noble Park Trace Road observing the floats, and exit at Cairo Road.
The Christmas in the Trees event also is featuring MelRhea Balloons.
Incredible balloon creations will be stationed from the entrance to the exit along with the parade of floats.
Santa Claus will make a special appearance to wave at the Christmas in the Trees attendees as they exit the park.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.