Old Town Cape, Inc.﻿ releases decals of Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. announced they will be releasing Downtown Cape decals for sale.
The decals will feature the bridge, clock and Broadway.
The decals were designed by Brianna Amschler, a student at Southeast Missouri State University.
These decals will be sold as a fundraiser for Old Town Cape starting Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Holiday Bazaar.
They will be sold for $3 a piece on Saturday.
After Saturday they will be available at the Old Town Cape office and participating businesses.
