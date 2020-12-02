Old Town Cape, Inc.﻿ releases decals of Downtown Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape, Inc. announced they will be releasing Downtown Cape decals for sale. (Source: Old Town Cape, Inc.)
By Jessica Ladd | December 2, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:48 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. announced they will be releasing Downtown Cape decals for sale.

The decals will feature the bridge, clock and Broadway.

The decals were designed by Brianna Amschler, a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

These decals will be sold as a fundraiser for Old Town Cape starting Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Holiday Bazaar.

They will be sold for $3 a piece on Saturday.

After Saturday they will be available at the Old Town Cape office and participating businesses.

