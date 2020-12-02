KSP request public’s help in locating wanted man

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Derek Doss, 38 of Paducah, Kentucky.
Doss is wanted on an Indictment Warrant out of McCracken County on the charge of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 years of age).
Doss also has multiple warrants out of Henderson County for Failure to Appear.
Doss may be in the Mayfield, Graves County, or Paducah area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Doss is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
