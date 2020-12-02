Jackson Co. CEO to host The Southern Illinois Shop Local Scavenger Hunt

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County CEO is coordinating The Southern Illinois Shop Local Scavenger Hunt where participants can win $1,000 in local business gift cards.
Jackson County CEO is an entrepreneurship program for high school students to create opportunities for young adults to find their passion and to experience real world business skills.
It is a nonprofit organization funded completely by business investors.
This year there are 13 students in the Jackson CEO program from Carbondale High School, Murphysboro High School, Trico High School and Elverado High School.
Each year the Jackson CEO develops a class business run completely by the students in order for them to learn how to turn a profit.
All of the money made during the event will go toward funding the student’s individual businesses.
This year’s students had to get creative because of the challenges brought by the continuing pandemic.
They developed a fun but still safe scavenger hunt for regional friends and family members to participate in.
Being respectful to the participating businesses is required, and all groups in the scavenger hunt must maintain social distancing and follow mask-wearing guidelines.
During the three-day event from Friday Dec. 11 through Sunday Dec, 13, participants will go to unique attractions and businesses all across Southern Illinois to earn points toward a grand prize of $1,000 in local gift cards and products.
Teams of four will take photos at various locations, including Wright Building Center, SIU Credit Union, Giant City State Park, and more.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Friday, when the scavenger hunt list will be sent to all participating groups, and will end on Sunday when all of the photos must be turned in by 5 p.m. to the CEO group.
The Southern Illinois Shop Local Scavenger Hunt invites members of the community to support local businesses and restaurants during this tough time.
To participate go to the Jackson CEO Facebook Page, found at facebook.com/jacksonceo.org, for more information about the event and ticket options.
