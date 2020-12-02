Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm on Wed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,542 new COVID-19 cases and 125 additional deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a woman in her 80s from Franklin County, a woman in her 70s from Perry County, two women in their 80s from Perry County, three women in their 90s from Perry County, a man in his 70s from Saline County and a man in his 80s from Saline County.
Currently, there are 5,835 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,195 are in the ICU and 721 are on ventilators.
A total of 738,846 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12,403 deaths.
Currently, 10,614,079 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. The positivity rate in Illinois is 12.2 percent.
