Gov. Parson to hold briefing on hospital capacity at 5 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing hospital capacity at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2.
Gov. Parson is expected to announce new assistance the State of Missouri will be providing to support hospital staff and to expand the state’s hospital capacity.
Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn will join the governor for the news conference.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), there were 2,779 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state on Monday. Of these patients, 670 are in the ICU and 354 are on ventilators.
On a seven-day average, DHSS reports there are 2,695 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
As of Monday, 305,370 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 4,043 deaths.
The daily average number of new virus cases is 2,827 and 11 deaths.
The seven-day positivity rate in Missouri is 20.3 percent.
Health professionals have conducted a total of 3,103,739 COVID-19 tests throughout the state.
