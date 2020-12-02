Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Currently, 2,816,183 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus. (Source: Jenna)
By Marsha Heller | December 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 8:00 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 4,151 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 1,777 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 441 are in the ICU and 241 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.59 percent.

A total of 183,168 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,943 deaths and 28,468 recoveries.

