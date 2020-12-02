Frigid Temps Take Over Again!

Mostly clear skies with clouds starting to move in from the west. Frigid subfreezing temperatures take over as the main impact again this morning. Northern areas from Perryville to Mount Vernon will be in the teens at times while the rest of the Heartland will be in the low to mid 20s! Luckily winds are calm preventing a wind chill factor today. High clouds continue to stay around during the afternoon which will make it mostly sunny. Temperatures will be back near average in the upper 40s to low 50s- perfect day to go outside!
Tonight, as clouds increase we will watch for the chances of showers by early Thursday morning. Cooler temperatures in some areas will allow a change over to sleet and a wet snowflakes possible. Accumulation is unlikely but if we do see snow, a light dusting on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out. No travel impacts expected. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.
Another small shot of a wintry mix possible early Friday morning. Showers will continue in the forecast on Friday and a small chance on Saturday. Most of the weekend looks to remain dry.
-Lisa
