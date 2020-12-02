First Alert: Frigid morning

(KFVS) - Bundle-up for a very cold morning.
Frigid subfreezing temperatures are widespread throughout the Heartland.
Northern areas from Perryville to Mt. Vernon will be in the teens and the rest of the area will be in the low 20s.
In addition to the cold, windshields might be covered with frost.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps heading back towards the average range.
Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Clouds will increase tonight along with rain chances by Thursday morning.
Cooler temps in some areas could allow showers to change over to sleet and wet snowflakes.
Accumulation is unlikely, but a light dusting on grassy areas can’t be ruled out.
No travel impacts are expected.
Morning temps will be in the low 30s and gradually warm into the low 40s in the afternoon.
Another small chance for a wintry mix is possible early Friday morning.
Showers continue on Friday with a small chance on Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry.
