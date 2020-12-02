Fans react to SEMO game opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southeast Missouri State Men’s Basketball team played their home opener tonight against SIU.
Because of the pandemic, things will be a little different this season at the Show Me Center.
Despite the pandemic many SEMO and SIU fans came out to support their favorite teams. But they said with restrictions on watching games in-person this year, it makes this game more special.
“I tell you it’s like kids in a candy store, like Christmas day you’re waiting for those presents,” fans said.
“Last time we been to a live sporting event was the XFL so that’ll tell you how long it’s been,” fans said.
Some people traveled great lengths just to get out the house.
“It’s been tough,” fans said.
“Really, really great to be in this kind of atmosphere,” fans said.
“We’re all excited just to be able to go to a ball game we all live in St. Louis,” fans said.
“It’ll be the first game I seen this year we’re kind of upset COVID had everything shut down,” fans said.
“It’s a great way to escape the realities of today,” fans said.
All fans who entered the Show Me Center were required to wear a mask.
“It is going to be a little different,” fans said.
“I’m real conscious about being safe,” fans said.
“I’ve coached for 27 years so seeing a gym like it used to be and now I’m just going to take it as it is,” fans said.
As COVID-19 continues to change everything around including, sports events, many of them say they plan to support the teams as much as they can.
“This may very well be the only time we get to see this live,” fans said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.