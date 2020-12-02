Egyptian Health Department reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | December 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 4:46 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 45 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 19 cases, Gallatin County has eight cases, and White County has 18 cases.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,267 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 716 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 231 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

