Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to entangled cable

PADUCHA, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to a cable entangled in the ferry’s rudder.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
A diver is en route to remove the entangled cable and check for damage.
Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be able to resume service on Thursday morning on the winter schedule.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.
