Christmas holiday trash schedule in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many city offices including those at the Sanitation Department and Recycling Center will close for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays.
The Christmas Day holiday observation is Friday, December 25, and the New Year’s Day holiday observation is Friday, January 1.
Because both holidays are observed on a Friday, customers with a Friday trash route should set their bags at the curb by 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning, December 28.
Monday’s route will remain unaffected.
So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, December 25, it will instead be picked up on Monday, December 28.
And if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, January 1, it will instead be picked up on Monday, January 4.
The Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed on Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1, but open on Saturday, December 26 and Saturday, January 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
City offices will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, so trash routes will remain unaffected for Thursday, December 24 and Thursday, December 31.
Yard waste collection weeks in December for solid waste customers are December 7-11 and December 21-24.
The last available day in 2020 for eligible solid waste customers to receive their free special pickups is Tuesday, December 22.
To submit a special pickup request, complete the form at http://www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx
Business hours at the Jackson Recycling Center in December are Monday - Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Closed on Sundays and Christmas Day.
Many items ordinarily thrown away such as boxes, greeting cards, wrapping paper, beverage bottles, food jars, and metal food containers can add up quickly.
Additional bags are allowed, but each extra bag beyond the first three bags requires an official City trash sticker, available for purchase (one dollar each) at City Hall, 101 Court Street.
In addition, the city will be accepting and recycling Christmas trees at a special location at the Recycling Center.
Lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations should be completely removed by customers before hauling and dropping off the trees in the designated area.
This year, the recycled Christmas trees are used for bank revetment along Hubble Creek in City Park.
Trees will be accepted through the end of January of 2021.
