Chaffee Police asks for home security camera information; warns about holiday thefts

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department is asking residents with home security cameras to provide their name, address and phone number to the department.
The department stated in a Facebook post that the information would be kept confidential and would “only used in the event of an incident in your neighborhood.”
They stated that they have already utilized a citizen security camera system on a few incidents, which lead to an arrest.
The department also reminded residents that holiday packaged can bring an increase in home burglaries and thefts.
Residents should continue to lock their car doors and remain observant of any suspicious activity.
If you see anyone or anything in your neighborhood out of the ordinary, please contact your local police department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.