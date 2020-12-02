Bollinger County Museum of Natural History to host The Battle of the Bulge history lesson

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will hold a history lesson on the WWII Battle of the Bulge.
The talk will take place on Dec. 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Richard Lipsinsky, amateur historian and veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will present the talk about the WWII Battle of the Bulge.
December 16 marks the 76th Anniversary of the start of the battle.
How decisions were made before and during the battle as well as events that shaped its final outcome will be explained.
Face coverings will be required with limited seating to allow for physical distance seating arrangements.
You may contact the museum at 573-238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net, or visit our website https://www.bcmnh.org/support-us/ to register and save your seat for this event.
Seats will fill up fast and those who register will be given preference for seating.
People who do not register will be seated as space allows.
Regular admission to the museum will apply.
In case of inclement weather or hazardous road conditions please call ahead to verify museum is open and event is taking place.
For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.