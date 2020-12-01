What you need to know Dec. 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 1.
Today is the first day of meteorological winter and it is going to feel like it.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s across the Heartland.
There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, which will make the cold temperatures a little more bearable.
Highs will be in the 40s.
Clouds will slowly increase tonight.
Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week. Some areas could reach the low 50s.
Chances of rain move into the Heartland on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There could even be a little wintry mix, but it will be short lived as temperatures rise throughout the day.
- Americans returning from Thanksgiving break faced strict new coronavirus measures around the country Monday as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the nationwide surge because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend.
- As COVID-19 cases rise, schools are preparing in case of another shutdown, and Southeast Missouri State University is now going fully remote.
- A St. Louis-area doctor is pushing Missouri Governor Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate in an effort to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Illinois will remain under the current COVID-19 restrictions for the next few weeks.
- Health Departments in the Heartland are gearing up for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases.
- Joe Biden on Monday got his first look as president-elect at the President’s Daily Brief, a top secret summary of U.S. intelligence and world events.
- Arizona and Wisconsin both certified their 2020 election results on Monday.
- An adult and two children died in a house fire in Zeigler, Ill. on Monday.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died in crashes in the state over the Thanksgiving holiday.
- An 18 year old was hit and killed trying to flag down a vehicle on U.S. Highway 51 in Jackson County, Ill. on Sunday, November 29.
- Police won’t be opening a major investigation into the disappearance of a mysterious silver-colored monolith that generated international attention and a mess when curious visitors made their way to the site of the discovery in the Utah desert.
- The U.S. 60/62 bridge that connects Mississippi County, Missouri and Alexander County, Illinois over the Mississippi River will be closed through Dec. 31.
- First responders and frontline workers being challenged by the deadly coronavirus pandemic are highlighted in White House Christmas decorations.
- A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.
