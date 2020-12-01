What you need to know Dec. 1

What you need to know Dec. 1
A beautiful, but cold morning at a Christmas tree farm. (Source: WTOC)
By Marsha Heller | December 1, 2020 at 3:24 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 3:30 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 1.

First Alert Weather

Today is the first day of meteorological winter and it is going to feel like it.

Wake-up temps are in the 20s across the Heartland.

There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, which will make the cold temperatures a little more bearable.

Highs will be in the 40s.

Clouds will slowly increase tonight.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week. Some areas could reach the low 50s.

Chances of rain move into the Heartland on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There could even be a little wintry mix, but it will be short lived as temperatures rise throughout the day.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.