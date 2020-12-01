Van Buren schools offer free rapid testing

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Van Buren School District will now be able to provide COVID-19 testing for all students and staff.
They say the rapid test will only take 15 minutes to get results. It is a nasal swab.
According to the school district, the test is completely voluntary and will not be administered unless a consent form has been signed. Students receiving the test must have a parent present during testing.
A positive result will be immediately reported to the local health department. The school district said a negative test does not mean the individual will immediately be able to return to the school environment.
