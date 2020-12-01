Stress and Trauma Treatment Center in Eldorado, Ill. receives 3-year, $2.1M grant

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Stress and Trauma Treatment Center to receive a three-year $2.1 million grant for Southern Illinois Resiliency Project.
The grant is from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.
“This project will focus on expanding services and support to children and adolescents that have experienced trauma or victimization,” said Dr. Matt Buckman, principal investigator and director of SATTC. “As well as enhance the collaboration between behavioral health, law enforcement and education sectors within Saline, Jackson and Franklin Counties.”
Glenn and Jo Poshard, of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, said the Center, in addition to the Resiliency Project, will help address the treatment needs of children in southern Illinois.
“The work of this new project will help bring communities together to coordinate the healing that is needed,” they said.
Dr. Buckman said the project will support the growth of places, spaces and people that help victims feel safe. This includes creating youth advocate positions that work closely with police departments and first responders. Also, growing out-of-school time activities for youth.
