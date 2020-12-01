Slightly milder by mid-week

Lots of sunshine expected for the rest of your Tuesday, which will help make it feel a little nicer. Highs will only be in the 40s. Tonight with mainly clear skies temperatures will quickly fall into the the 20s again. Some passing clouds expected on Wednesday, but temperatures will be a little milder as many of us will see highs sneak back into the lower 50s. Precipitation chances are back Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a chance for some light wintry precip Thursday morning, but at this time it does not look like it will cause an impact on travel.