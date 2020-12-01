Saint Francis Healthcare System to host live nativity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold an outdoor live nativity on Friday, December 18.
It will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Follow the Star of Bethlehem to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute (Entrance 6).
Volunteers will play the roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels. The event will feature live animals including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey.
“It is so special and we are honored to follow the Saint Francis of Assisi’s footsteps by providing this visual reminder for our community,” said Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of marketing and foundation at Saint Francis Healthcare System. “Jesus is the reason we do what we do at Saint Francis. That’s what drives us - He’s the WHY behind everything we do and the reason we celebrate Christmas.”
Parking will be available near the Cancer Institute.
They ask that you wear a mask and socially distance while attending the live nativity.
