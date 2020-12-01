Police warn drivers to not go around barricades as crews repair utility pole on Big Bend Rd.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are repairing a utility pole on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle crashed into it on Tuesday night.
Police are warning drivers to not go around the barricades. They said the crashed happened earlier in the evening.
Ameren crews were in the 1800 block of Big Bend Rd. around 9:50 p.m. where both lanes were closed from Lexington to Bertling.
The road is estimated to be closed for three to four hours on Tuesday night, December 1.
