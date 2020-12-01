Police seek public’s help in located wanted man

Thomas Gene Jordan, 40, is charged with felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | December 1, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 7:49 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are trying to track down a man wanted on drug and other charges.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 40-year-old Thomas Gene Jordan.

Jordan is charged with felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest.

Bond has been set at $75,000.00 cash only.

Police said Jordan is known to be in the Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas.

Cape Girardeau Police is asking the public to contact them at 573-335-6621 if they know Jordon’s whereabouts.

Anonymous tips can be left at 573-339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

