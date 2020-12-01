Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Tuesday, December 1.
The newly diagnosed cases include: two males under the age of 10, one man in his 30s, one man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, two men in their 60s, three women in their 70s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s and two men in their 90s.
The newly reported deaths include two women in their 70s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s.
A summary of the 1,169 total cases of COVID-19 in the county includes:
- Active cases - 330
- Released from isolation - 809
- Deaths - 30
