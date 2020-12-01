14-month-old scalded by bath water dies; Mother charged with abuse, homicide

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City Police Department is investigating the death of a 14-month-old boy.
Officers were called to the Union City Baptist Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 11 in reference to a toddler that had been burned.
The officers learned that the 14-month-old had been scalded by bath water at his home on the 100 block of Miles Avenue.
The child was transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital burn unit.
Police said 47 percent of the boy’s body had been burned.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, the child passed away from his injuries.
The child’s mother, Lauren McArthur was arrested in Cullman, Alabama and extradited to Obion County, Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 30.
McArthur has been charged with child abuse and negligent homicide in connection with the boy’s death.
