McCracken Co. Courthouse closed for month to walk-in traffic

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Courthouse is closed to walk-in traffic due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate.
It will be closed on Wednesday, December 2 and is expected to reopen on Monday, January 4.
Property taxes may be paid online, mailed or placed in the drop box at the main entrance to the courthouse during business hours.
Vehicle registration renewals can be completed online or through the mail. Marriage license and notary applications are by appointment only. You can call the county clerk at 270-444-4700 to make an appointment.
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear listed McCracken County as one of the top counties in the state with positive cases.
