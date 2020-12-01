Marshall Co., Ky. man facing child sexual exploitation charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges of child sexual exploitation.
Randolph H. Crawford, 50, was arrested as a result of an undercover internet crimes against children investigation. He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.
He was charged with 74 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after finding the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a Benton, Ky. home on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Investigators seized items used in the crime.
The investigation is ongoing.
