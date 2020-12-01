1 killed, 2 seriously injured in rollover crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on Monday afternoon, November 30.
The crash happened at 2:08 p.m. on Highway 153, about two miles west of Peach Orchard.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patricia S. Harden, 45 of Portageville, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Harden and one of her passengers, 51-year-old Glen A. Harden of Portageville, were both flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.
A second passenger, 70-year-old Shirley A. Logan of Caruthersville, was killed in the crash. She died at the scene.
MSHP reports that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.
A MSHP crash team was called in to investigate the wreck.
The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Gideon Police Department assisted at the scene.
