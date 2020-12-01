Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 1.
The newly reported cases include:
- Female - one teen, six in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Male - three under 10, one teen, three in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s
According to the health department, there are currently 431 active cases being managed. There have been a total of 2,787 cases in the county, including 32 related deaths and a total of 2,324 individuals released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.