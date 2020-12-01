Heartland organizations receive charitable donations on Giving Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Giving Tuesday is a day marked for charitable donations during the holiday season; and local groups who make it a priority to help others say the Coronavirus pandemic is making their mission more difficult.
“Our community is really coming together to help people who are hurting right now,” said Elizabeth Shelton.
Executive Director of Southeast Missouri United Way Elizabeth Shelton said the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to giving back to the community. She said this year organizations are in a greater need of help because of COVID-19.
“Everyone has had to cancel fundraisers, it’s harder for us to get into workplaces, which is where we get the bulk of our donations. So, Giving Tuesday has taken on a lot more prominence this year than it has in years past,” said Shelton.
“Our client numbers are up. So, we’re actually serving record numbers of clients both with shelter and with nonresidential services,” said Jessica Hill.
Jessica Hill is the executive director for Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau. She said they lost 40 percent of their revenue after closing their thrift shop at the beginning of the pandemic, and the donations from Giving Tuesday can help fix that.
“Our clients may live at the Safe House, but they benefit from service from agencies all over the community that are also helped by United Way...When they succeed and they have support from the community, it helps the safehouse as well,” said Hill.
“It’s been a very hard year for every nonprofit that’s trying to raise funds. Not only are we working with less but we’re helping more people in need,” said Shelton.
United Way of Southeast Missouri is accepting donations until December 13. If you would like to donate, you can click here.
