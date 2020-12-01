Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 1.
The new cases included:
- Females - two in their 20s, two in their 40s and one in her 70s
- Males - one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 400 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Five of those died, 364 have recovered, 29 are currently in isolation at home and two people are hospitalized.
